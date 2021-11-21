MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A drive-by shooting in Mobile sent a woman to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

A Mobile Police officer was flagged down around 3 p.m. at a convenience store at the corner of Cuba and Congress Streets.

According to witnesses, the woman was wounded while she was in her vehicle. She told investigators an unknown person drove by and started shooting.

She was hit in the back and neck and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Two others in her vehicle were not wounded.