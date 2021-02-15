MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a woman who was one of four people wounded in a shooting on February 8 has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.
Detectives charged 35-year-old Jaquesa Bradley with assault, burglary, and robbery on February 15. Her 19-year-old son, Jaquarius Bradley, was also injured in the shooting and arrested on February 9 after he was treated for his wounds.
Investigators said the mother and son arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle shortly after the shooting. The other two male victims were transported by ambulance.
No other details about the shooting have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.