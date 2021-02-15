MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a woman who was one of four people wounded in a shooting on February 8 has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Detectives charged 35-year-old Jaquesa Bradley with assault, burglary, and robbery on February 15. Her 19-year-old son, Jaquarius Bradley, was also injured in the shooting and arrested on February 9 after he was treated for his wounds.

Investigators said the mother and son arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle shortly after the shooting. The other two male victims were transported by ambulance.

No other details about the shooting have been released.