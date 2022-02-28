Woman wounded when someone opens fire on her vehicle in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was wounded in a shooting during Monday's Mardi Gras parade.
Mobile police officers said the woman was in a car when someone opened fire on the vehicle around 8:30 p.m.
She drove off and stopped at the corner of Claiborne Street and St. Louis Street where she called for help. Police said she was suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
No other details have been released.
