Woman wounded when someone opens fire on her vehicle in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was wounded in a shooting during Monday's Mardi Gras parade.

Mobile police officers said the woman was in a car when someone opened fire on the vehicle around 8:30 p.m.

She drove off and stopped at the corner of Claiborne Street and St. Louis Street where she called for help. Police said she was suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

No other details have been released.