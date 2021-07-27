The Citronelle community is experiencing a great loss following the deaths of 62-year-old Opal Turner and 73-year-old Judy Cantey.

The two women died this past Saturday after their car was hit by another vehicle near mile marker 16.

Theresa Jones knew both women for decades and says both women will be remembered for their faith.

“Literally the most Godly women I ever met. Their faith was so strong. They gave their all to it no matter what. If there was a cause, if there was a need they were there,” Jones said.

It was at Bethel Baptist church where they worshipped. And in the area, they practiced what they preached.

“Ms. Opal has always been involved in her children’s lives. She’s always supported them in everything they did. Ms. Judy was the same way. If there was something at the school, she was there to support. It didn’t matter if it were her children or someone else’s child, she was there,” Jones said.

Now as the community says goodbye, their thoughts remain with the family.

“I love every one of them. I will be there for them no matter what. Stay strong,” Jones said.

At this time, there is no update on the driver of the other vehicle involved in this accident.