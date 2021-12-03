MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The work continues behind the scenes to change the way people fly to and from Mobile. The Mobile Airport Authority has now chosen a construction team to make that possible.

“It is very exciting although that excitement only lasts for generally about a day because it’s on to the next step,” said Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry.

The Mobile Airport Authority hiring a team of several companies which includes Jesco/Yates, Volkert, and others.

Curry says he hopes the team can make the $250-million terminal a good represention of Mobile.

“We want someone first time in mobile to walk through the terminal and have an idea of everything that they will see when they exit the terminal,” he said. “So a sense of place is a big deal.”

Moving airline service to Brookley Field is expected to have a huge impact on several things, like fare prices and accessibility.

Mobile’s tourism is also expected to see a boost with a half million more tourists each year.

“I think this is going to be one of the biggest things that ever happened to change the landscape of Mobile’s connectivity to the world,” said David Clark, President and CEO of Visit Mobile.

To get to that point, the first step will be to actually build the terminal.

Curry says they plan to use a lot of local and minority businesses to make it happen.

Work is expected to start picking up soon.

“Over the next year we will look to clear the footprint that current businesses exist and then we hope to perhaps go vertical after a year of clearing the property,” he said.

A rendering of the terminal should be completed in the next 6 months, with completion of the building expected in Fall 2024.