MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mae Eanes Middle School has been closed for five years, but soon it will get a second act.

Contractors have been removing asbestos from the shuttered school for the past couple of weeks. Demolition is scheduled to begin next week, with construction set for March. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said Maryvale Place, an affordable housing development, should be ready about 18 months after that.

“Anytime you have a property abandoned like that, you know, I mean, it becomes blighted. And then you know what that leads to,” he said Friday. “And so I feel certain that once the neighborhood sees what’s going to happen, and how transformative it’s gonna be, they’re gonna be really embracing it at that time. I think there's probably a little bit of skepticism right now not being able to visualize what would be there, but it will be transformative.”

The first phase will involve 96 units:

24 one bedroom apartments

42 two bedroom apartments

30 three bedroom apartments.

A second phase is planned for 6 to 7 acres behind the school. The mayor said it will include 56 units for senior citizens.

Stimpson said Maryvale Place will be the first major housing development in the last 25 years east of Interstate 65.

The enrollment at the school in the Maryvale community had dwindled to just a few dozen by the time the Mobile County school board shut it down in 2016. Still, it was a controversial decision in the neighborhood at the time.

It has been vacant and decaying ever since.

But the city of Mobile bought the property in March for $500,000 and will turn it over to a private developer, Hollyhand Development LLC of Northport, Alabama. Under city, state and federal requirements, the property must be used for affordable housing for several decades.

Three quarters of the apartments will be dedicated to low-income residents. That is roughly a family of four earning $35,040.

Area resident Frances Wheat said she is excited to see something done with the former school.

“I think it’s gonna be real good,” she said. “’Cause a lot of people need places to go. And then they’re tearing down a lot of the projects, so they gonna need them.

The mayor said he hopes the project sparks a wider revitalization.

“The hope is that when you do that, it’s kind of like planting a new seed and some of the housing that’s around it, hopefully those homeowners through other programs that we may have, can help restore their houses or improve their houses,” he said.