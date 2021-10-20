A victim spoke with FOX 10 News from his hospital bed Wednesday afternoon after being shot in the back while working in Midtown Mobile.

The worker now identified as Louis Dixon was confronted, and held at gunpoint after being threatened to hand over his car keys.

Thankfully Dixon says he is doing okay but has no idea who the man is that shot him or why he did it.

"A guy walks in the front door and ask for the keys to my van and pulled a pistol out," Dixon explained.

Dixon, who’s a floor contractor, was working inside a home on Blair Avenue when he was approached by the unexpected visitor.

"I tried to talk him down out of it," Dixon said. "I tried to offer him money or help or whatever he needed."

But talking to the man didn’t work.

After walking the gunman back outside that’s when Dixon says he tried to fight for his life.

"I tried to grab the gun and grab him by the throat and take him down. When he got to the front door I slammed the door in his face, bout knocked him out," Dixon explained. "That's when he fired a shot through the glass front door shooting me in the back."

The homeowner Brandon Donoghue was shocked when he found out what happened.

"We pride ourselves on this street of being a quiet dead end street, a rare dead end street in midtown," Donoghue said. "And we're close with everybody here, we spend time on each other's porches every night. And I'm sure its not just us but its shaken up this whole street."

Dixon is expected to make a full recovery, in the meantime he has a message for the next person who’s thinking about committing a crime.

“I feel like everybody's got a gun and they are willing to use it, then to even try to make a living," Dixon said. "If you get out there and try you can accomplish the same things I have."

Mobile Police do have a surveillance picture of the shooter.

If you know anything about this crime, call police.