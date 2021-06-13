MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- After missing out last year due to the pandemic, the World Championship Turkey-Calling Contest returned to the Mobile Convention Center on Saturday.

More than 70 people competed in nine different divisions. Contestants in the two highest divisions were shooing for $1000 and a whole log of bragging rights.

The money raised from the event went to a good cause.

"The money that they raise from it is earmarked for wildlife restoration," Kenneth Weiss Sr. said. "They put duck boxes in the delta, boat ramps. Earmarked for certain wildlife restoration for all the sportsmen to enjoy. "

The contest is a tradition that dates back to 1940. The first champion was Fred Stimpson, the grandfather of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.