World's largest edible MoonPie arrives in Mobile for New Year's Eve

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The world's largest edible MoonPie arrived in Mobile Thursday, just in time for the MoonPie Drop.

It's made with 14 pounds of marshmallow, 18 pounds of chocolate icing, and about 23 pounds of cookie. The giant MoonPie is 40 inches in diameter and six inches tall. If you were to consume it all by yourself, you would eat 45,000 calories, but about 300 people are expected to split it on New Year's Eve.

The festivities kick off Friday at 8 p.m. and end with the MoonPie Drop, fireworks, and a laser show at midnight.