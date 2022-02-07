PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – The attorney for the Prichard water board on Monday confirmed an audit has revealed hundreds of thousands of dollars of questionable spending by the former manager, while prosecutors indicated they had opened a criminal investigation.

Jay Ross, attorney for the Prichard Water Works and Sewer System, told FOX10 News that the formal audit will not be completed until next week. But he said the broad outlines point personal expenses charged to a utility credit card by former board manager Nia Bradley.

“It’s the worst case of public corruption I have ever seen,” Ross said.

Bradley could not be reached for comment.

Ross said the board ordered the audit after questions arose about spending between 2018 and 2021. He said the questionable expenses include purchases from Louis Vuitton, Dillard’s and Victoria’s Secret, along with first-class airlines tickets and high-end hotels in New York, Chicago, Sandestin and other cities. There were also subscriptions for services like YouTube Music, Hulu and Netflix.

Ross added that he does not know how the manager was able to charge those kinds of expenses to a corporate credit card for so long without detection.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office acknowledged an open investigation. In addition, Ross said the Alabama Ethics Commission and federal authorities are aware of the investigation.

These expenses now are not just the subject of a criminal investigation. An attorney representing three Prichard Water Works and Sewer System customers has amended his lawsuit to name Nia Bradley as a defendant. Those customers claim they got hit with monthly bills exceeding $2,000 for no justifiable reason.

Attorney Roger Varner references the alleged financial mismanagement in the updated suit.

“The mishandling of the funds by the Prichard water board has led to, essentially, you know, the sky-high rates compared to usual customers of utilities that are nearby for the same water usage, the inaccurate billing, the sporadic spikes of $2,100, $2,300,” he said.

Ross said at one time, the utility was not reading meters and instead was estimating usage.

“Some people, the estimates were wrong,” he said.

Ross said the utility has hired additional workers to read all the meters.

Prichard water board Chairman Russell Heidelberg and Bradley’s replacement, Michael McClantoc, could not be reached for comment.