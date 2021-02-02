MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Semmes man who had just left a bar was driving the wrong way when he caused a fatal collision on Sunday with a woman on her way to work, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright told District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis that law enforcement authorities have drawn blood samples from John Criswell IV, 22, but that they have not yet been analyzed for the presence of alcohol.
Wright said Criswell left a bar on Schillinger Road shortly before 5 a.m. Crystal Yount, 38, died after her Nissan collided with Criswell’s Chevrolet pickup truck near the Zeigler Boulevard intersection.
“He hit and killed a completely innocent victim who was going to work that morning,” she said.
Wright asked for a $150,000 bail on the vehicular homicide charge. Defense attorney Chase Dearman asked for a $50,000 bail. He told the judge that his client’s father as a neurological disease and cannot work.
“The defendant has never been convicted of a crime, never had so much as a speeding ticket,” he said.
Cheriogotis somewhat split the difference in the prosecution and defense positions, setting bail at $60,000. He also ordered Criswell to be on house arrest, apart from work and a few other exceptions, if he makes bail. The defendant also must surrender his driver’s license.
