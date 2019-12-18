BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) -- A special story -- just a week before Christmas. A missing ID bracelet is reunited with the family of a World War II veteran after he lost it more than 75 years ago.
It was a special lunch at Catalina Restaurant in Bayou La Batre for all parties involved.
This story begins in Key West 1953. Jerry and Jimmie Simmons were 7 and 10 years old at the time.
"We were swimming and playing around and Jimmie went underwater and came up with a handful of sand. We were digging for shells and stuff and he had a bracelet in his hand," recalled Jerry.
The ID bracelet had the name "Edward J. Shaw" and his military service number on one side, and the message "Daddy from Eddie and Mary" on the other.
"I just remember as a kid it was like a little treasure. The excitement of it all," said Jimmie.
The boy's father was a shrimper and would move the family to the Mobile are the next year. The bracelet would sit in their mother's jewelry box until her death in 2004.
"And we found the bracelet again -- and we decided to try to research and try to find who it belonged to," said Jerry.
They wouldn't get far. The bracelet was stolen along with Jerry's wife's jewelry box -- or so he thought.
"Six weeks ago I was at my desk by my computer. I look down at the bottom ... I was looking for something else and I happen to find that bracelet. And I pulled it out and I said I can't believe. I thought for certain this bracelet was stolen. So I called Jimmie and told him about it. Kind of blew his mind. He said when did you find it... And I said I just found it," explained Jerry.
15 years later the search for the bracelet's owner was back on. With his service number on the bracelet -- they were able to get Edward J Shaw's military records, which included a picture.
"It told where he was born, which was Mobile, Alabama. I said my God is this a coincidence or what," said Jerry.
"We couldn't believe it. Out of all the counties in the country -- both our families lived in south Mobile County -- just 15 minutes apart all this time," said Jimmie.
Shaw had passed away, but they were able to track down his son Ed -- who now lives in Laurel, Mississippi.
"When Jerry called me I was kind of skeptical," said Ed. "But the longer we talked -- he knew all of this information."
Still he was intrigued by the story and got his dad's Navy diary out, which tells of a stop in Guantanamo Bay in 1944.
"And I figured being that close to Key West they had maybe come to Key West for some reason or another. Knowing my dad -- the way he liked to drink beer -- he and his buddies probably had a party on Key West somewhere and that's probably where the bracelet had came from," said Ed.
They figure the bracelet was underwater for 9 years before it was found. Ed just a boy when his mom gave it to his dad as a birthday present -- is the last one alive with a connection to the bracelet.
"It was like reaching into the past... It's really an amazng story. I was really amazed. I was sitting here listening to them tell that story and it kind of brings tears to my eyes because I'm overwhelmed -- but I'm really glad to finally get it and meet these guys," said Ed.
An early Christmas present that he'll certainly treasure along with new friends.
There is so much more to this story. One thing they all couldn't get over is the Mobile County connection. The brothers went to Alba High School and Ed attended Theodore High School. Ed's mom also worked at Bailey's Seafood -- where the brothers ate on a regular basis.
