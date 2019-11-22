MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- What started out as a fashionable hobby is turning into a business for a local, young entrepreneur.
Anthony Allen is 10-years-old and has a real passion for snack and socks, so he’s combined the two and made a business.
"We were doing an event for biz kids and you have to come up with an idea to have a business so I like to wear socks, and I like to eat snacks,” Anthony said.
Anthony took the 'a' out of snacks, replaced it with an 'o' from socks, and is making “SNOCKS."
“So, each package has a snack and a sock so ‘SNOCK’,” he explained.
Anthony says this entrepreneur life unexpectedly chose him and his mom is proud.
"I think it's wonderful. It keeps him out of trouble and it keeps him focused," Aisha Drake said.
Anthony's mom. who has a degree in business administration, says she's enjoying seeing her son take his business seriously and even planning for the future.
“We're big in entrepreneurship and teaching kids about business ownership. It teaches him how to run a business. We're forming a website so I show him how to put his products on the website and keep up with it,” Drake said.
She says while she waits on licensing for the business, they're sticking to Facebook for sales. Right now, they're advertising their "SNOCKS" stocking stuffers.
The stockings come with four SNOCKS and a stocking. They $20 each.
Anthony says with less than a month of business under his belt, he and his mom don't plan to stop at socks. They're already thinking of expanding the “SNOCKS” brand into athletic and other holiday wear.
“You know what, I do think I’m pretty cool and me and my mom are going to expand this and make it something really good," he said with a smile.
If you would like to support Anthony and his brand, click here to order.
