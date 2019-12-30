Mobile, Ala. --Officers responded to the 1300 block of Plaza Dr. in reference to the report of one shot. Upon arrival officers discovered a 15-year-old female had been shot.
The victim was inside of her residence when unknown subjects were shooting in the area. The bullet came through the residence and struck the female juvenile. Her injuries will be minor.
Officers are investigating the shooting.
