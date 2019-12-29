Theodore, Ala. --Mobile Police responded to the 5600 block of Smith St located in Theodore in reference to the report of one shot.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 16-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The victim has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It is unknown if there is a suspect at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.