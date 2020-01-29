MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a 20-year-old man was gunned down in broad daylight on Wednesday in Toulminville.
Investigators said Zackory Cortez Mose was found dead on Schwarz Street at Hathcox Street around 11:30 am.
Terrell Kennedy who lives nearby said heard the shots about 6 or 7 shots.
"Crazy. I heard the shots. Walked out there saw the guy lying there, called 911," Kennedy explained.
Neighbors stood around the taped off murder scene.
"Its the whole community that suffers when something like this happens," said Sgt. Ladderick DuBose with Mobile Police.
Many of them saying crimes like these are becoming common place. The scene was about a block from Hank Aaron park. Neighbors said children travel that route daily to get to the park.
"This is horrible. This used to be a great neighborhood and they used to have kids playing on the street and now to have something like this happen, its unspeakable," one neighbor who didn't want to be identified said.
"It's pretty sad. Kids nowadays, they just don't care. They just, they start shooting. Back in my day it was always the fist, but now, its the gun," Kennedy added.
Police said they do not have a suspect in custody. If you know anything call Mobile Police.
