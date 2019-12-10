SEMMES, Ala. -- An investigation underway after a deadly shooting involving three Mobile County Sheriff's deputies.
Captain Paul Burch says 66-year-old Terrance Edward White was killed after firing shots at deputies responding to a 911 call.
Burch says the call for help came in around 9 o'clock after White's neighbor reported him acting erratically following an argument. By the time deputies arrived on scene at 6864 Lott Road -- Burch says White was outside armed with a gun.
Burch says deputies tried to de-escalate the situation but were unsuccessful and at some point White began firing shots at deputies -- causing them to return deadly fire.
"There was an exchange of conversation. At some time during that conversation eh chose to fire on deputies. They returned fire and he was shot and is deceased," said Capt. Burch. "There was a number of rounds fired by both ways. Three deputies did fire. The suspect fired several times. He even made an attempt to blind the deputies with a flash light trying to throw them off while he was firing."
Burch says they did recover White's gun. While the investigation is still ongoing -- Burch says family members did tell them White had recently experienced "mental problems."
This is a developing story. We'll update you as soon as more information is available.
