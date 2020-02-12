MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A hospice patient who had his last wish fulfilled Saturday, to marry the love of his life, died Tuesday.
87-year-old Moses Dailey was a patient with Aseracare Hospice. His final wish was to trade nuptials with his girlfriend of 20 years, Sharon Nichols.
Aseracare helped make it happen Saturday, 3 days before his death.
The hospice had help from community partners like Simply Sweet Shoppe, Foosackly's, All A Bloom Florist and Gifts, Erin Millican Photography, Velma Walton Nystrom & Bruce Nystrom, and Randall's Formal Wear. There was also an officiant, who the Dailey's said has been with them through Moses' illness.
In a beautiful ceremony, Moses Dailey sat in a wheelchair, as his girlfriend of more than 20 years, Sharon Nichols, walked into the home and stood alongside him to take their vows.
"We've been planning this wedding for a minute, we talked about but we never did do anything about it," Nichols said, laughing. "The staff called me and said I was getting married, and I said, OK."
Dailey and Nichols exchanged vows and rings. The ceremony was just like a traditional wedding.
Workers at Aseracare said Dailey died a happy man.
"If you can marry the love of your life and have cake at the end of your life, what more is there to ask for," said Michelle Allen with Aseracare Hospice.
Moses Dailey didn't say a lot but you could see that it was everything he wanted.
"Beautiful and wonderful people and I thank God for y'all," he said.
Asercare works are asking for prayer for Mrs. Dailey and her family as they get through these difficult times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.