MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A 75-year-old Theodore man pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbing a bank on Dauphin Island Parkway over the summer.
Wilford Richard Tracy entered the plea in federal court. He admitted that he walked into the First Bank on July 12 and handed a stickup note to the teller.
The note read, “BE CALM GIVE ME ALL YOUR MONEY NO TRACKING DEVICE I HAVE A GUN.”
According to the written plea agreement, Tracy did not show a gun but kept one hand in his pocket as if he had one.
He made off with $1,520 in case, according to court documents.
Law enforcement authorities tacked Tracy down to his home after review surveillance video from a nearby business that took images of him getting into vehicle.
Tracy had the money when Mobile County sheriff’s deputies arrested him, and the teller picked him out of a police lineup, the plea document states.
Tracy is due to be sentenced in March. He faces a maximum prison term of 20 years, although under advisory guidelines, the punishment likely will be more lenient.
