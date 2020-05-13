Graduation day is one of the most memorable days of our lives. Just like many other things, COVID-19 almost ruined it.
However, MCPSS announced Tuesday, with the green light from Governor Kay Ivey, it will hosts public graduations for high school seniors in Mobile County.
“We did announce a plan last week but since that time Governor Ivey has introduced a new plan with the re-opening that does allow for schools to have more traditional graduations,” said Rena Phillips, MCPSS spokesperson.
The word was a big relief to the Class of 2020.
“Very excited. Very excited, i’m nervous,” said BC Rain Senior Cameron Harris.
This was exciting news for students and parents.
"It’s a very joyous occasion, not only for me but for Cameron as well. He gets to see the fruit of all of his labor. All of those nights of studying and just taking the SAT,” said Tiffany Harris, Cameron's mother.
Seniors like Cameron would have walked the stage this month at the Mitchell Center at the University of South Alabama. They were all prepared and ready until COVID-19 reared it's ugly head.
“I wouldn’t say heartbreaking, but it’s very sad," Cameron explained.
The virus eliminated the end of the Class of 2020's senior year, which pretty much contained the most important parts for graduates.
No prom, no senior lunch, no senior trip and for athletes like Harris, a short basketball season and no track season.
“Just the entire process. First we ordered this huge pack of invitations from Josten’s and this letterman jacket, class ring. We felt like we wouldn’t be able to express how happy he was during his senior year,” Tiffany Harris explained.
Last week MCPSS announced a drive-by graduation. Graduates were going to walk across the stadium and families would have to watch from their cars.
In this new and more "traditional" graduation ceremony, families will be able to sit in Ladd Peebles stadium and watch their loved ones graduate.
Each student will receive 5 tickets for their family members. Each person attending must wear a mask. Social distancing is required, so sections will be blocked off so that families can keep their distance.
After hearing this announcement, The Harris' were ecstatic.
“It was a relief like ‘yes’ I can finally graduate,” said Cameron.
“I woke up, I saw it i was like ‘oh my God.’ I was so happy. I called everybody,” Tiffany Harris said.
Tiffany Harris has been on a roller coaster of emotions and Cameron just can't wait for that day.
“Shaking Mr. Sanderson’s hands and hearing Congratulations class of 2020,” he added.
MCPSS will put out a schedule in the near future. For further directives, students will hear from their school administration.
We also contacted the Baldwin County Public School System. We're told it will have a plan for graduations by Memorial Day.
