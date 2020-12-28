THEODORE, Ala (WALA) -- Friends and family are continuing to mourn the loss of Paul Wesch, the City of Mobile’s Finance Director and Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s acting Chief of Staff.
Wesch was killed Sunday afternoon in a car crash in Theodore.
“You can’t replace him,” said George Talbot, who worked with Wesch for seven years. “What Paul Wesch brought to the city you can’t measure and you can’t replace it.”
Wesch died in a single car crash Sunday on Bellingrath Road, 7 miles south of Highway 90.
State troopers say his SUV left the road, rolling over before hitting a tree.
Talbot worked at the city for about seven years, all of them with Wesch.
“Paul was just an incredible friend, a mentor somebody I know many of us that worked in the administration went to for personal advice for friendship,” he said. “Just a really tremendous person.”
Mayor Stimpson releasing this statement reading in part "...Paul was highly respected and loved by our entire team. He was one of my very first administrative appointees, and in his seven years of service to our city, his depth of knowledge and experience have made an immeasurable and lasting impact.”
At one point, Wesch was the Mobile County Republican Party Chairman.
“He certainly leaves a legacy to be proud of and his work will be remembered for a long time to come,” said Adam Bourne, the current Chairman of the Mobile County Republican Party.
As friends and family mourn the loss, they are also remembering the time spent together.
“On one hand your heart is breaking cause you know how much you’re going to miss him and how much he meant to us,” Talbot said. “On the other hand, just so happy that I had the chance to work with him and get to know him.”
At this point investigators are not releasing many details about what caused the deadly crash.
Wesch leaves behind a wife and three children.
