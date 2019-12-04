The University of Mobile flag on it's campus flies at half staff over a campus in mourning today. The University is reeling back after the loss of Athletic Director and Head baseball coach Mike Jacobs.
"This has been a tragic loss for the University of Mobile," President, Dr. Lonnie Burnett said.
"I couldn't even put it into words," said Senior baseball Outfielder Zach Presnall.
Coach Jacobs passed away Tuesday after having a heart attack on campus. Presnall returned to Jacobs Field Wednesday for the first time without Coach Jacobs.
"It really doesn't even feel real yet. It hasn't really sunk in with a lot of us yet, we're still getting used to it," Presnall explained.
Alabama baseball coaching hall of famer, founder of UM's baseball program, Athletic Director at UM, and Head baseball coach for 30 years are all notches in Jacobs' belt, but people say those accomplishments are just a small part of his legacy.
"You'll hear his players to a person say what a good character man he was, what a great man of character just the influence he's had , his integrity, his dignity, he influence many coaches some have gone to the major leagues," Burnett said.
One that most of his former players and current players can attest to.
"It was a lot bigger than baseball here and with him. It was about how to be a man and how to live your life the right way and have a right walk with God. It was a lot more than baseball," Presnall added.
So where does UM go from here? President Lonnie Burnett isn't quite sure. There are very large shoes left to fill now. He sums it up with this,
"You cannot replace a man like this," he said. "He is UM baseball."
To read more reaction to Coach Jacobs death from former players and colleagues, click here.
