MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A surveillance camera captured terrifying moments of a rough robbery outside of a Chevron gas station.

A Mobile woman was ambushed, grabbed and then eventually thrown to the ground.

“For it to be right around the corner from where I live, I’m completely shaken up,” said Ravenn Cheese, who lives near the gas station.

This all happening at the Chevron at Azalea Road and Michael Boulevard around 7:30 Sunday night. Cheese was not here at the time, but she could have been. She says she is normally at the store at least three times a week.

“This gas station I felt like was safe,” she said. “It’s well-lit at all times. You just never know where trouble is."

In the video, you can see the un-identified woman pull up to a gas pump then get out of her car to walk inside. That is when police say 28-year-old Brandon Young grabbed her and lifted her in the air as he tried to rob her. The woman fought back, but was eventually thrown to the ground. Police say Young grabs her keys and runs off before being arrested Monday morning.

“It could have been me, that’s why you always have to watch, you have to be aware of your surroundings,” said Enda Hutchinson.

“It made me scared for my daughter and my wife,” said Larry Knight. “They come here too.”

This is not the first time this gas station has made the news. Back in June, a clerk was held up as two men demanded money. Shots were fired, but nobody was hurt. The suspects got away with some cash.

“I’m scared all the time standing outside for a minute,” said Nazmul Hasan, the gas station manager.

The gas station manager did not want his face used on camera, but says he wants to see more police in the area to keep people safe from those looking to cause trouble.

“They do what they want to do,” he said. “People like us, you know innocent people get hurt every time. All we need is protection.”

Despite the scary situation, Cheese says she will be back.

“I’m still going to come here and try to keep my eyes open,” she said.

Young is facing a robbery charge and should face a judge this week.