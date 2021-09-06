MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A young child is listed in stable condition after being found unresponsive over the weekend in a swimming pool, according to police in Mobile.

The MPD says that on Saturday just before 6 p.m., police officers responded to the 4000 block of Diamond Avenue in reference to a medical emergency. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 3-year-old child was found unresponsive in the pool.

The victim's mother administered CPR to the child until paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital.

Through the course of the investigation, an MPD detective learned the child exited the residence through a slightly opened door.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.