Mobile, ALA. (WALA)-- Pending CDC approval, young children could get their COVID-19 vaccine as early as this week.

The FDA has already authorized doses from Pfizer for kids ages five to 11, shipping millions across the nation.

A pediatrician out of Fairhope recommends the vaccine for kids. There are some differences, like the dosing for children differs from adults, but according to Pfizer, it's said to be just as effective.

"We want to protect as many people and vaccinate as many people as possible, and that includes our children,” said Dr. Katrina Skinner, Fairhope Pediatrician and president of the Alabama Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Skinner has been practicing medicine since 2009 at Fairhope Pediatrics, and as a mother, she's done her own fair share of research on the COVID-19 vaccine for young kids.

A concern for some parents is not knowing the long-term effects of the vaccine, but Dr. Skinner said parents also don't know the consequences of their kids contracting the virus.

“When we're looking at the benefits of the vaccine, not only do we have the short-term benefit of protecting our children against COVID infection, but we have to also consider more long-term benefits,” she said. “We're still learning about the symptoms of long COVID. We're seeing that children are coming in months later after an infection, and they're still having trouble with fatigue, difficulty breathing, and chest pain with exercise. These are all thought to be related to that COVID infection."

According to White House Coronavirus Response coordinator Jeff Zients, Pfizer has enough vaccines for 28 million children.

This dosage will be 1/3 of the size given to adolescents and adults, with a different formulation and packaging.

"We found that because children's immune systems are so much more responsive, they don’t need quite as much vaccine as older children and adults," she said.

Dr. Skinner advises parents to still consult their pediatrician, especially if their kids have a history of reactions to vaccines.

Parents can visit vaccines.gov to find a location nearby offering the shot.

According to Zients, hopefully soon they will be offered at pediatrician's offices, clinics, and pharmacies.