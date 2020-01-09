MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Youthful offender status was denied to the suspect in a 2018 murder in Mobile, according to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office.
The office tweeted Thursday morning that the request by Jaden Little was turned down.
Little is charged with murder after being arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Richard Smith on Mohawk Street.
Little was 17 at the time of the shooting.
