Zeigler Boulevard to be closed for construction starting Nov. 1

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Zeigler Boulevard will be closed for road construction for approximately two weeks between University Boulevard and Forest Dale Drive beginning Monday, Nov. 1, according to the City of Mobile's engineering department.
The road closure is required to complete drainage construction and utility relocations for the Zeigler Boulevard roadway widening project. The objective is to complete this work by 5 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Zeigler Boulevard traffic will be detoured to University Boulevard to Moffett Road to Forest Hill Drive. Zeigler Boulevard will be closed (no traffic) between Memory Lane and West David Langan Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.