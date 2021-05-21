MOBILE, Ala. --Following the completion of required utility relocation, the previously interrupted construction of two cross drains will be completed next week on Zeigler Blvd. between Forest Dale Drive and Forest Hill Drive.

This section of Zeigler Blvd. will be closed for road construction for approximately one week between Forest Dale Drive and Forest Hill Drive beginning Monday, May 24.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to Forest Hill Drive to Moffett Road to University Blvd. Access to Langan Park (local traffic only) will be maintained from the west only from Forest Dale Drive to Flournoy Drive and Ludlow Circle East.

The road will also be closed between Ludlow Circle East and Forest Hill Drive.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Motorists are asked to use caution when travelling through the work zone, especially at night, and keep watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.