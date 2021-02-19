MOBILE, Ala. --Zeigler Blvd. will be closed for approximately one week between Locarno Street and Chalet Drive East beginning Tuesday, February 23.

Traffic will be rerouted to the Zeigler Blvd. north service road.

Trucks and oversized vehicles, which are not permitted on the north service road, will be detoured using an alternate route at the Zeigler Blvd. and Cody Road intersection and Zeigler Blvd. and University Blvd. intersection.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Motorists are asked to use caution when travelling through the work zone, especially at night, and keep watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

A map of the Zeigler Blvd. north service road detour is attached.