MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the faithful observed mass at Downtown's Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception -- a storm named Zeta is on their radar.
"Storm season has been nonstop... So we try to run every chance we get. Global warming hasn't helped us either. Although the good Lord isn't going to give us more than we can handle," said one woman.
With debris from Hurricane Sally still lining the streets -- it's the storm season that just won't end. Most have learned to not underestimate Mother Nature.
"Sally wasn't expected to be as what it came in shore to be -- so the damage left behind was pretty eye-awakening to me," said Kathryn Stringfellow.
As we continue to watch Zeta -- the City of Mobile is set to make another pass for Sally storm debris.
"There's some people who just weren't able to get their debris to the curb just yet... So there is some debris that needs to be picked up and so they are starting that on Monday. But I know they are moving quickly and will have it done hopefully by Thanksgiving," said Candace Cooksey, City of Mobile.
Hopefully Zeta comes and goes without much impact -- still Mobile is ready either way.
"Just perserverance and I think preparation. Lee: Are you ready to put 2020 behind us? -- Kathryn: Yes and no. It's kind of scary to think what else can come after this," said Kathryn.
"I'm okay... I'm embracing it as long as I'm still here safe and healthy -- it's a good thing," said one woman.
