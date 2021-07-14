MOBILE, Ala.-- zTrip of Mobile is hosting a Back to School Food Drive to help feed the children of Mobile while they make the transition back to school.

The food drive will run from July 12 to August 20.

They are asking the public for donations that can be dropped off at 854 Lakeside Drive.

You could also wave any zTrip car down and they will also collect the donations.

The following items are needed and are in short supply:

Pop-top or plastic pull top lid meals (Chef Boyardee's, Beefaroni, or store brand of canned meats and pastas such as beef ravioli, macaroni, chicken alfredo, beef lasagna, and soups like Campbell's, Progresso, and Chunky).