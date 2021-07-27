MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Plans to ease the Bayway blues made headway Tuesday.

Mobile and Baldwin County leaders got some new details on the proposed I-10 Mobile River Bridge Project during a meeting with ALDOT.

In March, there were talks of a truck only toll bridge. This new proposal could mean a toll for regular drivers too.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, "It's not going to get any better and so what do we really do?"

Edwin Perry, the Mobile River Bridge Project Director updated Baldwin and Mobile County leaders on the most recent plan, one that includes a $2 toll bridge for regular drivers and $15 one for truck drivers.

"Right now, we're looking at both options. We're trying to work on finding what that phase one scope is. What was put in the amendment to the MPO's was looking at a truck option as well as looking at an option for all vehicles," said Perry.

In 2019, a $6 toll for drivers was voted down by the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization.

In phase one of this recent project, Perry said the Bayway would expand from two to three lanes on both east and westbound lanes and cost about $650 million dollars.

The Bankhead and Wallace tunnels, and Africatown Bridge routes would remain free alternate routes.

Baldwin County Commission Chairman Joe Davis supports leaving locals with options.

Davis said, "You can go free through the existing routes, or if you're in a hurry, and will want to get kids from Houston, Texas down to the Gulf, then you will be able to pay a toll and most people if they have an option like that. And so that's, there was no way I could support putting it all on the trucking industry."

There's no timeframe for when construction would begin but state and local leaders are under the gun to nail down details by September 2022, the deadline to use or lose $125 million in federal grant money.