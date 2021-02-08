MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A year and a half ago Governor Kay Ivey declared the Mobile River Bridge project “dead." Now, Governor Ivey is giving the project new life.

“It’s miserable to get stuck in traffic for 30 to 40 minutes trying to get through that tunnel,” said Bruce Rogers.

“The I-10 corridor is so heavily traveled with trucks and everything I think it would be safer for everyone,” said Kristin Finn Dumont.

This latest attempt to create a better way across the bay comes after Governor Ivey ordered ALDOT to explore new options that would not include tolling existing routes.

That move was prompted by a letter from Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Fairhope City Councilman Jack Burrell, the heads of the Mobile and Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organizations.

In the letter they urged action or risk losing a $125 million federal grant for the project.

“Although the $125 million may not be a lot compared to the overall cost it is certainly a shot in the arm and it’s a catalyst and it’s something that can kick start this,” Burrell said.

And it does need a kick start. The last plan from July 2019 was dead on arrival. Many were outraged ALDOT wanted to remove the current free options and charge $6 each way to cross the bay or $90 for a monthly pass.

“If they want to have a pay for use expressway, I don’t think you’re going to see the pushback from the MPOs nor the citizens as long as they preserve the legacy toll free routes,” Burrell said.

Mayor Stimpson released this statement: "I am grateful to Governor Ivey for recognizing the need to find a locally supported solution to our growing traffic congestion problem along this I-10 corridor. Studies and planning for a solution to this problem have been in the works for nearly 20 years. As our Mobile economy continues to grow and thrive, this problem will only get worse. Now is the time to find a solution that does not saddle citizens with a toll. I look forward to exploring new concepts with ALDOT, the Eastern Shore MPO, and the public to find the right solution."

People hope there is a solution that can benefit everyone.

“I would be interested in taking a new bridge and it would speed up my commute all the time if there were no charge or if it were a minimal charge,” Dumont said.

“There are cities that have bridges all over the place I don’t know how they can afford them or states and they want to toll our people,” Rogers said.

No word yet on how long it will take to create a new plan, but one thing is certain more money will be needed.