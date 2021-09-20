Baldwin County, Al. (WALA) -- Leaders in Mobile and Baldwin county have some concerns about the current plan for the Mobile River Bridge project.

They were updated about that plan during a public meeting Monday afternoon.

They’re concerned mostly about the safety of the project and the fact that it might take 15 years to complete.

And now they’re asking for more information before proceeding.

“We’re working on trying to address options that the MPO wants to see as part of getting this project going,” Project Director Edwin Perry said.

Perry is referring to the concerns of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Eastern Shore MPO Chairman Jack Burrell.

The pair wrote a joint letter earlier this month addressing concerns with a three-phase plan to get this project completed.

Phases one and two would focus on restriping the existing Bayway in each direction and building several interchanges.

Phase three would then rebuild the I-10 Bayway.

“We’re going to look at maybe combining those phases to build the entire project,” Perry said.

Mobile residents say something needs to be done.

“I think it’s pretty steady going to work, but I think coming back there’s a lot of congestion coming back out of rush hour. I know there were some issues and disagreements about bringing a toll here,” said resident Hillie Sykes.

And that’s something we asked about. Back in July, there was discussion about bringing a 2-dollar toll. But is it still on the table?

Edwin Perry |Project Director, Boat River Bridge

“We’re going to look at the funding options, but really we’re trying to get the scope down to work with the MPO’s to see what scope they would support,” Perry said.

With no timeline in sight, residents say they would like to see some urgency.

“Say for instance that we have to evacuate. This is something that we should think about. If everyone had to evacuate, would that be an issue? If we had to go back further east,” said Sykes.

There will be another public meeting held in either November or December.