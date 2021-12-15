MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With the resurrection of the plan for a new bridge over the Mobile River, comes reactions from those set to be affected the most.

And as a proposed toll-free option, the causeway seems to be home to most of those people.

Those who spoke to FOX10 Wednesday say the causeway is already crowded on a normal day. And this would make it worse.

"It changes our lifestyles. It's just like letting somebody move into your house and you gotta move over. It changes our lifestyle. Now, the people who were not using the causeway and it's busy a lot of times, now you got more traffic on the causeway," Judy Deeds said.

And as the manager of the Cafe Del Rio restaurant, Victoria Tew sees all of the traffic on a daily basis.

She said while it might have a positive impact with more potential customers, it will definitely create an issue when it comes to getting to and leaving work.

"Depending on the day, 4 o'clock the traffic starts getting heavy. That's going to affect my servers and everybody else on my staff if they don't leave on time while judging it and end up being late. Or if any accidents happen," Tew said.

Still at this time, people just want a solution to this very long process. If large trucks take the toll route, they could pay anywhere from $15 to $18.