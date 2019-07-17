MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The proposed cost to cross the new Mobile River Bridge and Bayway could add up quickly, especially if your work takes you from one side of the bay to the other daily.
Businesses are also going to have to pay up to use the new bridge.
“I thought it was mighty high,” said Kenny Redd, Owner of Redd Pest Solutions. “I wasn't prepared for $6 per trip.”
Redd said at any given time he could have ten trucks on the road, crisscrossing Mobile and Baldwin Counties.
“We have some trucks going daily and that could cost us in the neighborhood of $1,100 a year, just for the $90 per month package,” he said.
Redd said he was shocked to see the price and even though the prospect of paying a toll is six years away, he will have to think about adding a pass to the budget.
“We are going to have to figure that out if it's going to be cost effective to go ahead and purchase it for all of our trucks,” he said.
ALDOT has said continuously a toll is the only way the project would work.
The $2.1 million project cannot get enough funding from the government.
"We believe a viable transportation corridor between Mobile and Baldwin counties is an absolute necessity for the stability and growth of this area and for the quality of life in the area," said John Cooper, Director of ALDOT.
By 2040 ALDOT estimates traffic through the Wallace Tunnel without a new bridge will hit 95,000 a day, which is 20,000 more than last year's average.
“It's really needed for our community and I’m looking forward to the bridge as all of us are, but we're not ready for that price of the toll,” Redd said.
The rates and discounts are subject to change because all the other funding has not been determined.
Construction is set to start next year and finish in 2025.
