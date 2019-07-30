The City of Spanish Fort is requesting that ALDOT reviews, investigate and "otherwise secure addition federal, state and grant funding opportunities to alleviate, or greatly reduce, the tolls necessary," for the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. In a resolution adopted and approved on July 15.
City of Spanish Fort adopts resolution requesting no or lower tolls
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Mother of missing Fairhope teen fears predator lured him from home
- Man killed walking across Cottage Hill posts picture of dinner minutes before he was killed
- 25 Arrests in Human Trafficking Operation
- Widow of jogger hit and killed Sunday morning identified husband's body by calling his phone
- Mobile man hit, killed by truck while jogging
- Story of missing Fairhope teen raises concern from other parents
- ATF: Alabama concealed carry permits no longer an alternative to background check
- A deadly mosquito-borne virus that causes brain swelling in humans has been detected in Florida
- FBI found bucket of human heads, body parts sewn together 'like Frankenstein' at donation facility: report
- Greater Gulf State Fair, The Grounds announce 2019 fair theme
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.