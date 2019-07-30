Proposed I-10 tolls

During an ALDOT presentation, this slide showing proposed segmented tolls for the I-10 bridge and Bayway project was shown.

The City of Spanish Fort is requesting that ALDOT reviews, investigate and "otherwise secure addition federal, state and grant funding opportunities to alleviate, or greatly reduce, the tolls necessary," for the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. In a resolution adopted and approved on July 15.

Download PDF City of Spanish Fort adopts resolution requesting lower tolls fees

