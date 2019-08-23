MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A federal official is telling FOX10 News that ALDOT is not legally required to raise the height of the Bayway to a 100-year flood level, which contradicts what the state has previously said.
In a news release from July, the State said: “The Federal Highway Administration regulations state that the Bayway needs to be raised above the 100-year storm surge level.”
The official would not go on camera but said regulations say ALDOT must consider risk when building highway structures over water, but there is no mandate that the height meet or exceed the 100-year flood level.
The official said ALDOT is using other specifications to address risk which is acceptable to the federal government.
FOX10 News reached out to ALDOT for comment but has not heard back.
