MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A Facebook group with a goal to block the proposed new Mobile River Bridge and Bayway is taking their campaign offline with stickers and t-shirts.
The goal is to get them on people's cars so that they can raise awareness about the toll.
“I am for no toll, no bridge and so are the other 37,000 plus people who are now a part of our Facebook group,” said Sher Graham.
The group "Block the Mobile Bayway Toll" is using stickers with a simple message.
“This pretty much signifies no tolls,” Graham said. “No bridge, no tolls.”
That is a similar sentiment. The cost to cross too great. Many said they are for a bridge, just not at $6 a pop.
“Really people can't afford that,” said Albert Johnson. “It's a bit out of the range.”
“That's really going to take a toll on my daily life and budgeting system because I don't have that in my current budget,” said Nicole Vartenisian.
So far Graham has sold more than 500 stickers for $1.25 a piece, the money going toward the fight to block the toll.
“We don't need something that is so outrageous that people don't know what it is,” Graham said. “This is a great conversation starter.”
The group also plans to make t-shirts in the coming weeks.
They hope to show ALDOT that the plan to charge $6 each way or $90 for a monthly pass is not right.
To purchase a sticker, head to the “Block the Mobile Bayway Toll” Facebook group.
