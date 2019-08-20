MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey seemed frustrated when talking about the community opposition to the proposed toll for the Mobile River Bridge.
On a radio talk show in Birmingham on Tuesday, Gov. Ivey said, "Nobody wants to pay for anything - we just always want the benefits. If somebody has a better idea of how much the tolls should be, or even if we should have a toll, that's the reason I'm hosting the October 7 meeting at the state capitol for the toll bridge and tunnel authority so the people can put reasonable solutions on the table."
FOX10 News reached out to the Governor's office to find out what she meant by her comments.
Press Secretary Gina Maiola sent a statement reading, "Thus far, we have only heard concerns for a toll; now is the time for viable solutions to be put on the table."
