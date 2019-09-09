BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Governor Kay Ivey sent a letter to state Senator Chris Elliott on Monday removing him from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II Committee.
Elliott, a Republican from Baldwin County, was one of several local lawmakers who joined the fight against the proposed toll for the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project.
In her letter to Elliott, Gov. Ivey wrote, "Please be advised that your appointment to the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II Committee is hereby terminated. I appreciate your contribution to the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II Committee and wish you success in your future endeavors."
The governor gave no reason for the move, but Elliott said he has little doubt why he was removed.
He wrote, "Unfortunately, this action did not come as a surprise. It’s clear that the Governor’s office is disappointed with my decision to withdraw my support from her flawed I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway proposal. I have long been and remain a supporter of a solution for the I-10 corridor, but as details of the scheme proposed by ALDOT were made available, it was clear that this was a bad deal for my constituents and bad deal for Coastal Alabama. Despite this action, I remain committed to work with the Governor’s office on a realistic solution for this critical infrastructure need but I will always vigorously advocate for the interests of the people I represent."
Gov. Ivey said she was replacing Elliott with state Senator Vivian Figures of Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.