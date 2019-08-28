BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile River and Bayway project, after months of controversy over tolls, is finished.
The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization put the final stake in the plan with a vote Wednesday to remove the project from its Transportation Improvement Plan through the year 2023. Following a similar action last week by the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization, the move makes the project ineligible for federal funds and loan guarantees.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wasted no time canceling an October meeting of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority and declaring the project dead.
“With the action taken today, there is no pathway forward, and this project is dead,” she said in a statement. “Moreover, without a project, there is no need for a meeting on October 7. I am thereby cancelling the Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority meeting.”
Before the meeting, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sent a letter to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood. Ivey pledged to give local officials a greater say in the plan.
The state’s plan called for tolls of up to $6 for a one-way trip – plus a 50 percent surcharge for drivers who do not have transponder devices in their vehicles. Drivers making more than four trips a month and those who bought monthly passes would have gotten discounts.
Moments after the vote, Governor Ivey's office released the following statement:
Today, the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) met to vote on its Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP), which establishes the area’s transportation priorities from 2020 to 2023. Among the items considered was the Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. During the meeting, the Eastern Shore MPO did not choose to prioritize this project on its TIP.
Upon hearing that the local delegation failed to move this project forward, Governor Ivey released the following statement:
