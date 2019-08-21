Governor Kay Ivey wanted to talk about her accomplishments at the Alabama County Commissioners Convention at Orange Beach, but the nagging issue of the bridge toll continue to hound her.
I wanted to get her take on how she was going to answer her critics. She's been taking a lot of heat for saying there can be no Mobile River Bridge without tolls. But now, she's on the offensive, challenging the anti-toll people to come to the table with solutions, and not their concerns about how much they might have to pay.
During my interview, she seem to back away from her firm stance on tolls, saying for now, the studies show a toll would be necessary, but she's not married to the idea if there are other viable options.
I also asked her about her recent statement when she stated," Nobody wants to pay for anything, but we want the benefits" I wanted to know if thst was aimed at tax-payers, or the anti-toll group. She told me it wasn't, but reiterated again her frustration with what she called "concerns" of a few, rather than those people helping solve the problem.
Also, a source close to the governor's office told me don't expect ANY one solution to come out of the Bridge,Tunnel, and Toll Meeting in October. The source told me every solution would have to be thoroughly reviewed before any could move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.