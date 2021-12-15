MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Like a vampire rising after a stake through the heart, the Interstate 10 bridge project is back.

A pair of transportation planning groups on both sides of Mobile Bay voted unanimously Wednesday to resurrect a plan for $2.1 billion plan for a new bridge over the Mobile River and an expanded replacement for the Bayway. Officials said the project could be completed in about five years.

It bears many of the hallmarks of a 2019 proposal that died amid a public backlash over tolls. The current iteration also includes a toll, albeit a lower amount and without the previous proposal. But Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said drivers would have a toll-free option.

“Basically, the toll is only going to on new infrastructure,” said Stimpson, who chairs the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization. “So if you cross the bridge, which will be new, you get on a new Bayway. Then that is where you’ll be told for only the new infrastructure. And that’s a huge difference in the previous conversations.”

The planning organization and its counterpart on The Eastern Shore both voted to authorize the chairmen of those groups to send a joint letter to the Alabama Department of Transportation expressing support for the revised plan. At a news conference following the vote, Stimpson called it an early Christmas present for the region.

Fairhope City Councilman Jack Burrell, chairman of the Eastern Shore MPO, also praised the new proposal.

“It is truly a historic and a happy day for the region, and not only for the region, but also for the nation,” he said, noting the national importance of the I-10 corridor.

The plan would include:

A new six-lane bridge, a new Bayway built to updated safety and longevity standards and interchanges in Mobile and Baldwin County that could be completed in five years.

A toll of $2.50 or less for passenger vehicles using the bridge or Bayway. Officials pledged the toll never would rise and would go way once the projects is paid for, which could be about 30 years. That contrasts with the 2019 proposal for permanent tolls as high as $6 for a one-way trip.

A toll-free option for vehicles traveling on the Causeway and using the Bankhead Tunnel, the Wallach Tunnel or the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge.

MPO leaders promise opportunities to for public input.

Giana Maiola, a spokeswoman for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey told FOX10 News that the governor is encouraged to see “this important project move forward.”

Some toll opponents, however, said they remain unmoved. Mobile resident Dennis Green said the purportedly free option is a mirage considering how jammed the Causeway would become if drivers have to pay a toll for the Bayway.

“No tolls are acceptable,” he said. “Under no circumstances should we have a toll. We’re paying 28 cents a gallon for tax on gas; 29 (cents) for diesel. … The Causeway is going to be overloaded. It’s already busy now.”

Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who helped lead opposition to tolls in 2019, said the new proposal addresses many of the concerns that caused the backlash in 2019. But he said he and his supporters continue to oppose any tolls. And he expressed skepticism over pledges to freeze the toll at $2.50.

“If you give ALDOT a smaller toll, they’ll simply raise it. Don’t let them get their foot in the door,” he said. “Also, we believe – and I can prove – that there is adequate money to fix the I-10 Bayway now.”

Zeigler pointed to an increase in the state gas tax.

“ALDOT and state government have more money now than they’ve ever had,” he told FOX10 News. “It is an abundance. We don’t have a funding problem with ALDOT. We have a management problem.”

State transportation officials have said that revenue is needed simply to keep up with maintenance of Alabama’s current roads and bridges.

Stimpson said there was a sense of urgency because the state risks losing a $125 million federal grant that is set to expire in September if the project is not in the pipeline. In addition to that money, the state has pledged $250 million. Burrell said local leaders would continue to pursue additional funding and that any added money would be used to pay down the debt faster.

Congestion along the Bayway has sparked various proposals for a bridge for more than two decades, but a variety of factors have conspired against it. One of the most important of those factors is cost.

State transportation officials say Alabama simply does not have enough money to finance a project that large without tolls. There is not enough federal money, either, and transportation officials have said that has not changed even with passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure package earlier this year.

Stimpson said some detailed questions would be left until after an updated traffic study. For instance, he said, the toll for large trucks likely would be $15 to $18. But the exact amount is to be determined. He also said smaller box trucks – many of which cross the bay multiple times a day – would likely have a lower toll. But that, too, is to be determined.

In addition, the mayor said additional research is needed to determine what kind of frequent-user discount might be available.

Earlier this year, transportation planners came up an alternative for a scaled-back project that would include a tolled, truck-only bridge and a phased-in approach that would involve restriping the Bayway to create an extra lane of traffic in each direction.

Stimpson pointed to safety worries of moving from three lanes on the Bayway to two in the tunnel. But he said the 25-year timeframe caused the biggest concern.

“I think that was really the nonstarter for everybody, because of the congestion is getting worse each year,” he said.