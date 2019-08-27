FOLEY, Ala (WALA) -- A local group met with some state representatives on Tuesday about the proposed Mobile River Bridge and Bayway. Many of them in attendance wanted to get some answers on the project.
“All we’re saying is we need to back up, take a broader prospective and just see what’s out there and it’s no different as in life, if you can’t afford something you can’t buy it,” said Robert Monk with the Common Sense Tea Party Organization.
This meeting was filled with people with concerns about the project.
“I’m very concerned about the cost the bridge will bring on everybody for almost everything they buy in Baldwin County,” said Larry Freeman.
The bridge project is a hot topic in the area, the toll the main reason.
ALDOT said it will cost up to 6 bucks each way or 90 dollars for a monthly pass to get across the new bridge.
“We just feel a $2.1 Billion-dollar project based on tolls, uncertain tolls, is more than this state can and should bite off,” Monk said.
“I think the right questions are being asked and they wanted to have an opportunity to answer those questions,” said State Representative Matt Simpson. “I still think there’s still some stuff to look into.”
Simpson has been a vocal opponent to this toll bridge project. He was here trying to give as many answers as possible and to know what people are curious about.
“I don’t have all the answers,” he said. “I can’t just snap my fingers and say hey I know everything and it’s going to be great. The best way to do it is listen to the people and see what they have to say.”
