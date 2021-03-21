MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A group of local leaders said they will unveil their latest concept for building a new I-10 bridge over the Mobile River on Monday.

Proposed tolls of up to $6 for a one-way trip led to a massive public backlash in the summer of 2019. When the Eastern Shore MPO removed the project from its Transportation Improvement Plan, Gov. Ivey said the project would not be able to continue.

In January, the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization and Eastern Shore MPO asked Gov. Kay Ivey to explore options to revive the bridge project a year and a half after the governor declared it dead.

In 2020, the groups discussed coming up with a downsized project that would leave the current Bayway and tunnel untolled.

Monday's news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.