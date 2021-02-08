MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a letter to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Fairhope City Council President Jack Burrell, Gov. Kay Ivey said she has instructed the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to study options to relieve traffic congestion on Interstate 10 and across the Bayway that will not include tolls on existing routes.

The letter comes in response to a request made by Mayor Stimpson and Councilman Burrell, who serve as the chairmen of the Mobile and Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs), respectively.

Mayor Stimpson and Councilman Burrell wrote to Gov. Ivey in late January, saying they had discussed the issue with local officials and believe I-10 bridge options exist that “should be explored and presented to the MPOs” by ALDOT.

“Time is of the essence,” they wrote to Gov. Ivey, noting the Mobile area is a key transportation hub that includes shipping, interstates, rail lines and a new regional airport location where commercial traffic continues to cause some of the worst congestion in the nation.

The Mobile River Bridge project goes back nearly 20 years and will now be on the fourth presidential administration. Local and state leaders started discussions in the early 2000s, with the bulk of work occurring during President Barack Obama’s administration and stretching into President Donald Trump’s administration more recently.

“A locally-supported solution must be found, and quickly, before the $125 million federal grant for this project secured by Senator [Richard] Shelby and our congressional delegation is re-directed elsewhere due to lack of progress,” Gov. Ivey wrote in her response.

Gov. Ivey also said she is asking ALDOT for recommendations on how much state transportation funding could be directed to an option that receives the necessary local support.

“I encourage your MPOs to continue to engage the public, members of the Mobile and Baldwin legislative delegations and other local officials to seek their views,” Gov. Ivey wrote in her letter. “We must continue working together at all levels of government to creatively find solutions to our most pressing infrastructure challenges.”