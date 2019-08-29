MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement on the failed Mobile River bridge and Interstate 10 Bayway project Thursday via Facebook.
Stimpson wrote:
Regarding the bridge - Gov. Ivey asked for more time to find alternatives to the toll model. I believe that, given time, she would have been successful. The members of the Mobile MPO agreed, as reflected by their unanimous vote on Aug 21. Our region is growing, tourism is booming and the City of Mobile is adding jobs like never before. We need new infrastructure to accommodate that growth. I'm disappointed we could not find a path forward but we will continue to work with anyone and everyone to find consensus for a solution. Mobile and Baldwin counties have jointly pursued this project for more than 20 years. The journey continues, and the road ahead of us is bright.
The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization effectively ended the plan to build a bridge and new Bayway and to partly fund the project through tolls by voting Wednesday to remove the project from its Transportation Improvement Plan through the year 2023. The move makes the project ineligible for federal funds and loan guarantees.
Gov. Kay Ivey then declared the project dead.
“With the action taken today, there is no pathway forward, and this project is dead,” she said in a statement Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.