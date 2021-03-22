A new proposal for a Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project is now getting legs. The Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) from Mobile and from the eastern shore revealed that plan Monday, March 22, 2021. The $725 million dollar project comes with significant changes to a previous plan which included tolling traffic and was voted down in 2019.

“Coming through Mobile, we try to avoid it,” said Bob Kulick of Dallas, TX. “In fact, last night we were going to go through Mobile and looked on the map and saw a big red splotch and thought, we’re not going to do this and we’re taking back roads to stay away from Mobile.”

It’s a sentiment many drivers share. The congestion often caused by the Wallace Tunnel and Bayway costs time and for commercial carriers that also means money. Retired ALDOT Region Engineer, Vince Calametti presented the plan alongside leaders of the Mobile and Eastern Shore MPOs and US Congressman, Jerry Carl. The goal of the plan is threefold. Reduce congestion, protect the $125 million in federal grant funding and to leave existing routes un-tolled.

“Projects will be submitted to the MPOs for inclusion on their transportation improvement plans so that ALDOT can complete the necessary studies to have the project approved,” Calametti explained.

The differences between the failed plan and the new one are evident. The new plan calls for a “truck-only” bridge to be built over or around the Wallace Tunnel to ease congestion and reroute hazardous cargo. Secondly, the I-10 Bayway will be restriped to add a third lane in both directions, one of them for truck use only.

“This will increase traffic flow by an estimated forty percent and improve safety by separating cars and trucks into their own separate lanes,” Calametti said.

The plan would require commercial carriers to pay a fee ranging from $10 - $15 on all trucks 46 feet or longer. Just over half the total cost will be split between the federal grant and the state. The remaining $350 million will likely come by way of a loan from the Alabama Toll Road Authority to be paid back with the truck fees. Many who were opposed to the original toll bridge plan think this one may have a chance.

“The initial flow of this is good and my initial read on it is there are some issues that I raised but I do think that the concept behind what they’re trying to do is interesting and we’ll just see where it goes,” said Dr. Lou Camponemosi with Common Sense Campaign of Baldwin County.

Environmental permits secured leading up to the earlier project are still good, which will also save much time and money. Before anything can move forward, Mobile and Eastern Shore MPOs must vote and approve the plan so it can be submitted to ALDOT.

MPO officials say there will be ample time for public input, including public hearings along the way. If approved, construction on the bridge would fall somewhere in the 2022 - 2023 time frame and would take about four years to finish.