MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Leaders from both sides of Mobile Bay revealed their new idea to build a bridge over the Mobile River on Monday.

The plan calls for 18-wheelers and other large trucks to take a new route over the river, while other vehicles on I-10 will continue using the Wallace Tunnel.

Trucks on the new bridge would pay a toll, but drivers would not pay a toll for using the existing tunnel or the Bayway.

The plan also proposes adjusting the Bayway to three lanes instead of two to allow more cars to fit on the bridges.

The group says keeping the large trucks out of the tunnel will reduce slowdowns for passenger vehicles and decrease delays by up to 60 to 90 minutes during peak travel times.

Officials estimate the total cost of the truck bridge plan is $725 million.

A previous $1.2 billion project was killed off in the summer of 2019 after proposed tolls of up to $6 for a one-way trip led to a massive public backlash.